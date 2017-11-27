People Already Lining Up, Days Ahead Of Camacol Food Voucher Giveaway

Filed Under: Camacol, Food Drive, Local TV, Vouchers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving was just a few days ago but the Latin Chamber of Commerce is already busy preparing for what has been a South Florida holiday tradition for decades.

camacol line People Already Lining Up, Days Ahead Of Camacol Food Voucher Giveaway

A line began forming for Wednesday’s Camacol food basket giveaway several days ago. (Source: CBS4)

Of course we’re talking about the Camacol holiday food drive.

Vouchers for the so-called ‘golden tickets’ will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday.

In advance of the giveaway, people began reserving their spot in line several days ago.

“We’ve been passing by [the area] since the beginning of the month but we started waiting on turkey day, the 23rd,” said Juanita Alvarez, who is waiting with her daughter. “We do rotations, she goes and brings me food, I go and bring her food. We’re together on this mission. This is my eleventh year and this year is even worse than years before because of these tremendous hurricanes.”

The vouchers will be given out at the Camacol Tower at Flagler Street and 14th Avenue.

People with vouchers will pick up their holiday baskets in mid-December.

This is the 35th year for Camacol’s holiday food drive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch