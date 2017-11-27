People Already Lining Up, Days Ahead Of Camacol Food Voucher Giveaway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving was just a few days ago but the Latin Chamber of Commerce is already busy preparing for what has been a South Florida holiday tradition for decades.
Of course we’re talking about the Camacol holiday food drive.
Vouchers for the so-called ‘golden tickets’ will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday.
In advance of the giveaway, people began reserving their spot in line several days ago.
“We’ve been passing by [the area] since the beginning of the month but we started waiting on turkey day, the 23rd,” said Juanita Alvarez, who is waiting with her daughter. “We do rotations, she goes and brings me food, I go and bring her food. We’re together on this mission. This is my eleventh year and this year is even worse than years before because of these tremendous hurricanes.”
The vouchers will be given out at the Camacol Tower at Flagler Street and 14th Avenue.
People with vouchers will pick up their holiday baskets in mid-December.
This is the 35th year for Camacol’s holiday food drive.