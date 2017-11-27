Miami Hurricanes TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER: ACC Championship Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the season on Friday, but can still win the ACC and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

To bring momentum back to The U, we call upon the mystical powers of the Turnover Chain.

And the first turnover chain of the day goes to… pic.twitter.com/jaBwaen4QX — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2017

Okay, now that we’ve all melted down our gold jewelry and priceless family heirlooms in solemn sacrifice to the takeaway gods (I sure hope I’m not the only person who does this), we can move forward to this week’s tracker.

The chain was earned twice during Friday’s loss at Pittsburgh.

Linebacker Michael Pinckney recovered a second quarter fumble after a bad Pittsburgh snap.

Later in the second quarter, Sheldrick Redwine forced a fumble on a big hit, and Jaquan Johnson recovered.

And the result of that second fumble created turnover chain history. So far this season, the chain had always been awarded to the player who recovers a fumble, not the man who forced it. So, it went around the neck of Jaquan Johnson, right? Wrong.

In an unprecedented act of turnover chain generosity, Johnson gave up the chain to Redwine.

Jaquan Johnson giving up the "Turnover Chain" to his teammate who forced the fumble is what really makes him a captain @MiamiHurricanes pic.twitter.com/0lzLIb18rh — Matt LaPan (@Matt_LaPan) November 24, 2017

It would have been Johnson’s team high SIXTH turnover chain earned, but here at Turnover Chain Tracker, we’ve decided to respect his wishes and give the tally to Redwine. There’s no word yet on whether this magnanimous donation by Johnson is tax deductible.

And this certainly brings up a future debate as to whether the recoverer or the forcer deserves the chain after a fumble.

Here’s the updated TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER for ACC Championship Week:

Jaquan Johnson: 5 (four interceptions, two fumble recoveries) *Forfeited his 6th turnover chain to Redwine

Michael Jackson: 5 (four interceptions, one fumble recovery)

Sheldrick Redwine: 4 (two interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble)

Michael Pinckney: 2 (interception, fumble recovery)

Malek Young: 2 ( two interceptions)

Jonathan Garvin: 2 (two fumble recoveries)

Travis Homer: 1 (fumble recovery)

Trajan Bandy: 1 (interception)

Dee Delaney: 1 (interception)

Charles Perry: 1 (interception)

Pat Bethel: 1 (fumble recovery)

RJ McIntosh: 1 (fumble recovery)

Shaq Quarterman: 1 (fumble recovery)

Ryan Fines: 1 (fumble recovery)

The Miami Hurricanes will next face Clemson in the Dr. Pepper ACC Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM this Saturday, December 2nd from Charlotte, North Carolina.