PLAYER: Charlie Rothkopf
POSITION: DL
SCHOOL: Parkland Douglas
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 220
SCOUTING: Every year, head coach Willis May rolls out athletes – like this – who stands out from the rest. Prospects who are skilled and will outwork you. Already chosen as one of the top 2019 prospects, this is a talented football player who never stops grinding and playing hard. His leadership qualities are amazing – and as someone who is looking to get the attention he deserves – you will see a motor that never stops. He is quick off the ball – and will follow up just about every play. To win, you must have a Charlie Rothkopf on your team. Someone who does not know the word QUIT.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6538685/charlie-rothkopf