Cyber Monday Shoppers Expected To Spend About $6.5B

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cyber Monday has South Florida shoppers looking for bargains from home or on-the-go.

“It’s kind of like an addict. Instead of looking at Facebook, I’m looking at Amazon,” said shopper Bob Darrow.

Darrow is a busy real estate agent but also a shopper looking for bargains.

Today, he’s shopping on the run while running errands that is.

He checks for deals throughout the day.

“Somebody posted a lightning deal for 8 terabytes external hard drive,” said Darrow.

He liked that deal and made the purchase.

“I know that a good deal on 1 terabyte is about $80 so this is 8 terabytes for $142 and actually I might as well just do it right now,” said Darrow.

Bob is not alone looking for those online specials on his mobile device while doing other things.

Mobile purchases have increased significantly.

Last year, more than 70% of Amazon customers purchased items through their mobile devices.

This year, Retail Me Not estimates 56 percent of Americans will shop online for Cyber Monday.

That’s up from 39 percent last year.

They also expect shoppers to spend an average of $205 – up 58 percent from last year.

In all, experts believe shoppers will spend more than $ 6.5 billion online for Cyber Monday.

That’s no surprise to Bob. He doesn’t physically walk into a store very often.

“The crowds really get to me and I can usually find exactly what I’m looking for online rather than wandering from store to store,” said Darrow.