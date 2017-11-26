Video: Tiger Shark Spotted Roaming South Beach Shore

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A very large visitor was seen cruising the shores of South Beach over the weekend.
Drone video captured a tiger shark swimming extremely close to the beach, and some unsuspecting beach-goers, near 4th Street on Friday.
Photographer Kenny Melendez said he was getting scenic shots when he noticed the dark figure slowly weaving in between some swimmers.
The brave souls stood their ground and the shark seemed uninterested, eventually swimming off without incident.