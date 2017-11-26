Video: Tiger Shark Spotted Roaming South Beach Shore

By Mike Cugno
Filed Under: Local TV, Miami Beach, Mike Cugno, Sharks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

shark Video: Tiger Shark Spotted Roaming South Beach Shore

A tiger shark is seen cruising the shore of Miami Beach on Nov. 24, 2017. (Source: Kenny Melendez)

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A very large visitor was seen cruising the shores of South Beach over the weekend.

Drone video captured a tiger shark swimming extremely close to the beach, and some unsuspecting beach-goers, near 4th Street on Friday.

Photographer Kenny Melendez said he was getting scenic shots when he noticed the dark figure slowly weaving in between some swimmers.

The brave souls stood their ground and the shark seemed uninterested, eventually swimming off without incident.

More from Mike Cugno
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch