2 Injured In Possible Road Rage Shooting On Florida Turnpike

WINTER GARDEN (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities are looking for someone that opened fire on a vehicle traveling on the Florida Turnpike.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a possible road rage incident led to a shooting that wounded a man and a 17-year-old girl.

Sgt. Kim Montes said in a news release that the shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. Saturday near Winter Garden.

Troopers are looking for the suspect shooter, who is in a gray Toyota Camry.

The victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Their injuries were considered minor.

Troopers did not release their names, but said they were from Miami.

Montes did not immediately say why officials believe road rage may have triggered the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

Montes said all lanes of the turnpike are open, adding that no one is permitted to stop along the roadway while the investigation is underway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.