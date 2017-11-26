Miami Hurricanes TE Chris Herndon To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

By Alex Donno
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes’ quest for their first ACC Championship was just dealt a difficult blow, with the University announcing that starting tight end Christopher Herndon is done for the season.

The University of Miami football program announced Sunday that senior tight end Christopher Herndon IV sustained a left medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury Friday in the Hurricanes’ game at Pittsburgh, and will undergo season-ending surgery this week.

The surgery will be performed at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center.

Herndon caught 40 passes for 477 yards and four touchdowns this season, setting career highs in all three categories. 

Unfortunately, Herndon has played his final game in a Miami Hurricanes uniform.

Miami will face Clemson in the Dr. Pepper ACC Championship Game this Saturday, December 2nd from Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM.

