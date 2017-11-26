Miami Hurricanes Drop To Number 7 In AP Poll

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – After falling in Pittsburgh 24-14 in their regular season finale, the Miami Hurricanes have dropped five spots in the Associate Press (AP) Poll.
The formerly second-ranked Hurricanes now come in at Number 7 after suffering their first loss of the year. Top ranked Alabama also tasted defeat over the weekend (26-14 at Auburn), and dropped to Number 5.
Here’s the updated AP Top 10:
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Miami
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- TCU
On Tuesday, evening, the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled, and Miami will assuredly fall out of the Top 4.
However, they’ll have an opportunity to climb back into a playoff spot in the upcoming ACC Championship Game. The Hurricanes go head to head with top ranked Clemson this Saturday, with the winner almost certain to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Miami’s clash with Clemson will be the first meeting between these teams since October of 2015, when Clemson pounded the Hurricanes 58-0 in Miami.
Miami won the Coastal Division outright for the first time this season, and looks to win the ACC for the first time since joining the conference in 2004.
Kickoff for Clemson-Miami in the Dr. Pepper ACC Championship Game is set for 8:00 PM on Saturday, December 2nd from Charlotte, North Carolina.