Video: Package Thief Strikes In Hialeah Neighborhood

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Home security cameras captured a man stealing a package from the front door of a Hialeah home and police are calling on the community to identify him.

It happened Friday, near the 600-block of W 53rd Terrace, as a black Nissan Altima is seen parking along the street.

The suspect exits the vehicle, approaches the home and quickly walks away with a large, brown box.

A neighbor said the guy wasn’t alone.

“Yes, there was someone definitely helping him,” said Alberto Pena.

Cameras got a pretty good look at the guy.

“I was kind of angry, I don’t know why people are so rude, taking things that don’t belong to them,” said the victim. “That’s not fair for the people of the time spend the money order presents gifts maybe inside the packages.”

Pena was cleaning out his car when he saw the whole thing.

“Called the police and I told them that I had just witnessed a crime, that someone was taking a package from the front porch of one of my neighbors,” he said. “They said to me, because I was not the victim, there’s nothing I could do and what I could do was wait and tell my neighbors, wait for them to get home and make a report.”

The homeowner later reported it to the police and UPS. The package was a gift from her mother for Christmas.

If you know who the suspect is or have information about the crime, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.