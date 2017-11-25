Driver Doesn’t Survive Plunge Into Miami Gardens Canal

Filed Under: Car Into Canal, Local TV, Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The driver who crashed his car overnight into a Miami Gardens canal did not survive, according to authorities.

The body of Willie Joe Johnson, 33, was pulled from a canal in Miami Gardens on Nov. 25, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

Willie Joe Johnson, 33, from Miami, was pronounced dead at a local area hospital after paramedics attempted life-saving measures following the crash.

Miami Gardens Police received a call from a resident saying they heard a large splash in the canal at N.W. 15th Avenue and N.W. 155th Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police discovered Johnson’s body floating in the canal.

According to investigators, no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

