Driver Doesn’t Survive Plunge Into Miami Gardens Canal

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The driver who crashed his car overnight into a Miami Gardens canal did not survive, according to authorities.
Willie Joe Johnson, 33, from Miami, was pronounced dead at a local area hospital after paramedics attempted life-saving measures following the crash.
Miami Gardens Police received a call from a resident saying they heard a large splash in the canal at N.W. 15th Avenue and N.W. 155th Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Police discovered Johnson’s body floating in the canal.
According to investigators, no other vehicle was involved in the accident.