Reports Of Gunfire At Westland Mall In Hialeah Were False Alarm

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Police swarmed the Westland Mall after someone reported hearing gunfire.
Police inside the mall and outside carefully looked for the source of gunshots. Police were not sure if the shots were fired inside the mall or in the parking lot. The mall’s stores were filled with Black Friday shoppers.
The shots were reportedly heard by people inside Macy’s.
Some people ran out of the store in fear. Police inside the mall tried to maintain calm as they diverted shoppers outside as they partially evacuated the mall.
Police say after a full search of the mall and the surrounding area, they have not been able to confirm any shots were fired. Nor have they been able to find anyone who witnessed anyone shooting.
Around 2:40 p.m., police allowed shoppers to return to the mall. Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández said it turns out it was a false alarm. He said he’s proud of his officers who arrived quickly and efficiently dealt with the situation.