Police Search For Armed Robber In Allapattah Neighborhood

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Armed Miami police officers are going street by street, and yard by yard, in one neighborhood looking for a man who robbed a woman and reportedly tried to run her over.

Willie Martinez said she was talking with some friends at NW 15th Avenue and 33rd Street when a man stole $200 from out of her BMW.

“He came to my car and stole over 200 bucks from me, over $200, I’m gonna say nearly 500 bucks from me. I saw him open the glove compartment and as soon as I saw him open the glove compartment I let him step out of the car. As soon as he stepped out of the car, I stepped into the driver’s seat. I opened the glove compartment and noticed the money wasn’t there. That’s when I started snapping. He then came up and pulled out a gun on me,” she said.

She said he then rammed her car with his pick up truck and fired several shots.

“He rammed it and after he rammed it he reversed back and tried running me over,” she said.

Veronica Mora was a passenger in the BMW.

“He just literally pulled up and hit her from the back and that’s when we crashed,” said Mora.

Martinez said while she was able to get out the man’s way as he drove at her, a 17-year-old behind her could not.

“When I went running back, she fell back, I tried grabbing her but everything happened so quick,” she said.

The injured teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, her condition has not been released. A second person was also hit and taken to the hospital.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” said Martinez. “If somebody knows something, please speak out, this is not right.”

The man eventually ditched his car and ran off into the surrounding neighborhood. Arriving police officers, some with K-9s, quickly set up a perimeter and began their search for the armed man.