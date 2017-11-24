‘Living Life Like It’s Golden’: Miami Gardens Woman Celebrates Her 100th Birthday

By Bianca Peters
Filed Under: 100th Birthday, Bianca Peters, Good News, Local TV, Miami Gardens

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hundred years and unlimited reasons to smile.

Mrs. Louise Munnings-Payne turned 100 years old on Thanksgiving, but Friday was her golden celebration.

“Living life like it’s golden! That was actually her motto, that’s where she lived, she lived in enjoying life,” said her daughter, Patricia Payne.

It’s quite the contrast on Black Friday at Mrs. Louise’s house – still in bed while most were out early in lines. But her family wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Forget the shopping, it’s a blessed Friday. We don’t say Black Friday, we say blessed Friday. Thank God for her, thank god for family,” said her first grandson, George Row Jr.

Family member after family member filled up the small house, honoring a woman who’s given so much to them and so much to the community.

Happy Birthday, Mrs. Louise!

More from Bianca Peters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch