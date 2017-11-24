PLAYER: Quavon Beckford

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: Here is one of those athletes who sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. Back in April of this year, we talked about this quality talent – as he made the move from Booker T. Washington to give himself a better chance to get on the field and show that he can indeed play this game. This season, he has stepped up his game for the Bulls, making plays and giving this quality program, yet another difference. Beckford has learned so much during his high school career, giving him a chance to make an impression, which he has. At the next level, you can expect him to use his speed and quickness to get on the field – and once he is there – showcase his many skills. This is truly a very talented athlete who helped push his team into the third round of the state playoffs.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6070216/quavon-beckford