Get Movin’ To Improve Your Memory

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Want to improve your memory? Get moving.
A new study reveals intense exercise can help improve memory. Scientists at McMaster University followed nearly 100 young adults for six months. They found those who vigorously exercised showed significant improvement in their high-interference memory and a greater increase of a protein that supports the growth, function, and survival of brain cells.
Another surprising finding.
Allowing fresh air into the bedroom may lead to better sleep. Researchers found people who opened doors or windows before going to bed lowered the amount of carbon dioxide in their bedrooms and improved their quality of sleep.