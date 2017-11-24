Flynn’s Legal Team Cut Communications With Trump Lawyers

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – There are new indications that President Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn may be cooperating with Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

A lawyer for Flynn has told the president’s legal team that they can no longer be in communication. The move may signal that the retired three star general may now be cooperating with Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Mr. Trump fired Flynn just three weeks after becoming president, as reports surfaced that Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia.

CBS News has learned President’ Trump’s legal team has been expecting either an indictment of Flynn or his son, or a plea deal involving both.

The president’s attorney, Jay Sekulow, said if there is a plea, it doesn’t necessarily mean it has anything to do with Mr. Trump.

On Thanksgiving, President Trump avoided questions from the press as he and First Lady Melania Trump handed out turkey sandwiches at a Coast Guard station near his private resort Mar-a-Lago.

Friday morning, President Trump spoke by phone with the President of Turkey before playing golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. He returns to Washington Sunday.

The president is scheduled to meet with Congressional leaders next week. One pressing issue is funding the government by December 8th to avoid a potential shutdown. The president also wants tax reform finished before the end of the year.

