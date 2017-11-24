Black Friday Bargain Hunters Hit The Stores

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Now that Thanksgiving is over it’s time to work off all the food and for many that means shopping literally until they drop.
The annual heavy foot traffic is always welcomed a sight for retailers who are in stiff competition with online shopping.
At the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, Kenny and Natalie were there when the doors opened at 6 a.m. Kenny’s strategy was to hit it early and be prepared.
“The earlier the better, drink a lot of coffee, have a lot of energy in you, make sure you know what you are going to buy, you never want to grab what you don’t want,” he said.
He added, “I don’t think there is ever too much shopping, shop til you drop, you know.”
This year more and more shopping is shifting to online and it’s starting much earlier in the month. According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers spent $28.6 billion November 1st-November 21st – a 17.9% increase year over year.
Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online shopping day in history with $6.6 billion in sales.
Even as retailers are counting on a lift from a better economy, they’re looking beyond economic data and mapping out ways to pick up sales from other retailers as Amazon expands its reach.