Crews Battle Blaze At Aventura Condo Building

Filed Under: Condo Fire, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A huge fire broke out at a high-rise condo building in Aventura on Friday.

aventura condo fire vertical Crews Battle Blaze At Aventura Condo Building

(Source: Silva Harapetian)

Chopper4 was over the scene a short time ago at the Plaza del Prado condominiums on NE 180th Street near Biscayne Boulevard.

The blaze broke out on the fifth floor of the “S” tower.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the actual fire was isolated to one unit. However, we are told there is extensive damage throughout the entire high-rise.

Paramedics treated one person at the scene for smoke inhalation. Another person has a leg injury.

The building is being evacuated at this time.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch