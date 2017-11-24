Crews Battle Blaze At Aventura Condo Building

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A huge fire broke out at a high-rise condo building in Aventura on Friday.
Chopper4 was over the scene a short time ago at the Plaza del Prado condominiums on NE 180th Street near Biscayne Boulevard.
The blaze broke out on the fifth floor of the “S” tower.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the actual fire was isolated to one unit. However, we are told there is extensive damage throughout the entire high-rise.
Paramedics treated one person at the scene for smoke inhalation. Another person has a leg injury.
The building is being evacuated at this time.
