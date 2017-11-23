Pet Resorts That Pamper Your Pets Growing In Popularity

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s no secret people love spoiling their pets. The American Pet Products Association estimates Americans spent $6 billion alone on grooming and boarding last year. And we’re not talking kennels!

Pet resorts and spas are popping up from coast to coast where animals are pampered from head to paw.

The Foreman family is checking into a luxury hotel, but it’s not for them. The resort is for four-legged guests only.

“They’re like our own children. They’re getting quality of care and compassion,” said Ken Foreman, a client at The Olde Towne Pet Resort outside of Washington, D.C.

Leah Fried-Sedwick owns the Olde Towne Pet Resort.

“I thought wouldn’t it be great if there was a hotel and resort I could leave my dog, where he could have a vacation when I was traveling?”

There are rooms with a view, cuddle and story time sessions, and cameras so owners can watch online. But the dogs don’t get to have all the fun; cats have a place to hang out, too.

Old Towne started 15 years ago and just opened a third location.

Similar businesses are popping up across the country.

A pet hotel in Los Angeles offers daily air purification and full sized beds.

In Miami, pets can attend pool parties and at the Spa Paws Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, cat rooms have skylights so they can sunbathe.

Back at Olde Town, dogs can run through agility courses, go for an afternoon dip or get a mani-pedi. Groomers use pet-friendly products —like digestible nail polish — to keep pooches safe and stylish.

“We offer mud shampoo baths, blueberry facials,” said Ryan Gregoire, Olde Towne’s groom manager.

Like any other resort, the bill adds up quickly. A weeklong stay costs about $1,000, but for the Forman family, it is money well spent.

Staff members actually go through the Ritz Carlton Executive Training Program so the animals can have a 5-star experience.