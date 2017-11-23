Miami Rescue Mission Provides Thanksgiving Feast For Homeless

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Rescue Mission is continuing their Thanksgiving tradition by feeding the homeless.
Thanksgiving is a time to be surrounded by family and friends but that’s not always possible for some people. That’s where the Miami Rescue Mission comes in. It makes sure that everyone has somewhere to go to give thanks and enjoy a good meal.
Six hundred volunteers at the Miami Rescue Mission and its Broward Outreach Centers in Hollywood and Pompano Beach are feeding thousands of people this Thanksgiving.
They have prepared 340 turkeys, 900 pounds of potatoes, 900 pounds of green beans, 900 pounds of stuffing, 225 pounds of cranberry sauce, 450 pieces, 45 gallons of gravy, 3,000 dinner rolls and 6,000 bottles of water and soda.
Thursday’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet also includes an Outside Block party, where clothes and hygiene products are given away to families in need as well as services such as haircuts, medical education and checkups.
Rev. Ron Brummitt, President of Miami Rescue Mission& Broward Outreach Centers, said of the festivities, “I am so excited that we are able to provide a great Thanksgiving meal to the homeless, hungry and needy families of South Florida on our three campuses. Thanksgiving is a time to realize what you have in this world and give a little extra to someone else who is less fortunate.”
The next big celebration at the mission will be on December 24th.
Click here for more information about the Caring Place at Miami Rescue Mission.