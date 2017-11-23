Two Killed After Car Careens Into Pond Off I-95

Filed Under: Car In Canal, Car In WATER, Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two men died after their car plunged into a retention pond off I-95 near Hillsboro Boulevard Thanksgiving Day.

According to Sgt. Mark Wysocky with the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling erratically and weaving in and out of lanes. He lost control, went down an embankment and ended up plunging into the water.

It happened around 12:30 pm in the northbound lane of the interstate just beyond Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

Wysocky said other cars stopped and people tried to render aid but it was unclear who pulled the men from the water.

Both men were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

