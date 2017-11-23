$100K Bond For Man Charged With Killing ‘Ollie’ The Dog

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Bond was set at one-hundred thousand dollars for the man accused of violent death of a pit bull in the city of Hollywood.

Brendan Evans, 31, appeared in bond court Thursday morning with his private attorney Sarah Moure, who asked for a reduced bond. Moure requested bond somewhere between $5,000 and $50,000 but didn’t get it.

“My review of the probable cause affidavit, I will set bond at $100,000,” stated the judge.

Evans was arrested Wednesday November 22, for the incident that occurred on October 10, when Ollie the dog’s paw was seen sticking out of a suitcase in an alley in the 1900 block of Lee Street.

The dog was found stuffed in a blue suitcase and suffering from more than 50 stab wounds.

People around the world rallied for Ollie, raising more than $30,000. But Ollie didn’t survive. He died a few days later under a veterinarian’s care.

“Hollywood detectives have seen and investigated some animal cruelty cases before but none as horrific as we have seen in this case of Ollie,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

When detectives entered Evans’ apartment they found mutilated rats, bloody symbols on the walls – indications there were some type of ritual killings.

Evans reportedly told detectives he considers himself a voodoo priest.

“He claimed he had a right to do this because he was practicing voodoo. Is that what it boils down to?” CBS4 asked Grossman.

“I can’t speak to that,” Grossman replied.

Police said DNA from Evans was discovered on the suitcase.

He’s been charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

“I am glad they got him because he could have done this to a person,” said Dennis Turner.

An investigation also revealed previous arrests, including domestic battery in 2012 and bank robbery in Hernando County.

His fingerprints were also linked to a home burglary in Hollywood, police said.