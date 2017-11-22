The Holiday Travel Rush Is On

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday rush is on.
More than 50 million Americans are expected to take to the roads and skies for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. That’s 1.5 million more than last Thanksgiving weekend.
This year cheaper air fares are drawing more people to the skies.
Miami International Airport said they expect to handle about 1.5 million travelers over the holiday. At Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International, officials expect a 13 percent increase in passengers compared to the same period last year. They’re expecting 670,000 travelers between yesterday (Tuesday) and the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Miami International officials say their busiest travel times are the Saturday, Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving.
Ft. Lauderdale’s aiport officials expect about 110,000 passengers on their busiest travel day, Saturday, November 25th.
Nationwide, more than 28 million are expected to fly over the holiday. In fact, it’s forecasted to be the busiest air travel holiday in over a decade.
Whether your flying or hitting the road, it’s important to remember you’ll have lots of company so along with your clothes and toothbush, be sure to pack some patience.