Expect A Warm Thanksgiving, Cold Front Coming Soon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –It looks like it’s going to be a warm Thanksgiving Day.

Tonight will be mild and nice with low temperatures in the 70s and some showers overnight.

On Thanksgiving, we’ll see a better chance of scattered showers due to an increase in moisture associated with an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico forecast to move eastward.

Expect high temps in the low to mid-80s.

Many models are now indicating the showers and storms will develop in the afternoon tomorrow and increase tomorrow night and into Friday.

You can expect some storms on Black Friday with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

On Saturday we will see some lingering showers ahead of a weak cold front.

By Sunday, it will be drier and a bit cooler.

Expect low temps in the upper 60s Sunday morning and highs in the low 80s by Sunday afternoon with pleasant sunshine.

A stronger cold front will arrive Sunday night.

By Monday morning, you’ll feel lows in the mid-60s with some inland areas falling to the upper 50s.

High temps on Monday will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.

