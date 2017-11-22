Suspect Charged In Stabbing Death Of Ollie The Dog

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — A 31-year-old man is behind bars, accused of the violent death of a pit bull in the city of Hollywood.
Brendan Evans, 31, was arrested for the incident that occurred on October 10, when Ollie the dog’s paw was seen sticking out of a suitcase in an alley at 1945 Lee Street. The dog was suffering from multiple stab wounds and died a few days later under a veterinarian’s care.
Police said DNA from Evans was discovered on the suitcase.
He’s been charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
An investigation also revealed previous arrests, including domestic battery in 2012 and bank robbery in Hernando County.
His fingerprints were also linked to a home burglary in Hollywood, police said.