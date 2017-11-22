Suspect Charged In Stabbing Death Of Ollie The Dog

Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — A 31-year-old man is behind bars, accused of the violent death of a pit bull in the city of Hollywood.

Brendan Evans, 31. (Source: Broward Sheriff's Office)

Brendan Evans, 31. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Brendan Evans, 31, was arrested for the incident that occurred on October 10, when Ollie the dog’s paw was seen sticking out of a suitcase in an alley at 1945 Lee Street. The dog was suffering from multiple stab wounds and died a few days later under a veterinarian’s care.

Police said DNA from Evans was discovered on the suitcase.

He’s been charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

animal abuse Suspect Charged In Stabbing Death Of Ollie The Dog

A pit bull was beaten, stabbed and left for dead in a suitcase in Hollywood. (Source: Hollywood Police)

An investigation also revealed previous arrests, including domestic battery in 2012 and bank robbery in Hernando County.

His fingerprints were also linked to a home burglary in Hollywood, police said.

