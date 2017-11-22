IKEA Recalls Millions Of Dressers Over Tipping Problem

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – IKEA has recalled more than 17 million chests and dressers after another child was killed by one of its products.

The furniture giant has admitted the ‘MALM’ series, along with other dressers and chests, are “unstable” and can tip over “if not properly anchored to the wall.”

Jozef Dudek is the latest child to die after being crushed by the weight of an IKEA dresser. He was killed last May. His parents said they had no idea their two-year-old’s bedroom furniture posed a deadly risk or that it had been recalled nearly a year earlier.

In 2016, IKEA recalled MALM and other model dressers after they caused the death of seven other children, including 22-month-old Ted McGee and two-year-olds Camden Ellis and Curren Collas.

Alan Feldman represents the victims’ families.

“There was no reason to make dressers that IKEA knew had the tendency to tip over,” he said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says IKEA has received 186 reports of incidents with MALM style chests and dressers tipping. More than 90 children have been injured by them.

In a statement, the Swedish company said it had done “extensive outreach to communicate the recall,,, to more than 13 million consumers, however, there was still more work to be done.”

Feldman said the Dudeks were never notified that there was a problem.

“IKEA should devote the same energy, the same money and the time, to the recall as they did selling the product,” said Feldman.

According to the CPSC, a child is injured every 30 minutes in the United States from a TV or piece of furniture tipping over. More than half, 60-percent, of tip-over fatalities involve children ages 2 through 5.

IKEA is urging parents to anchor their dressers to the wall. The CPSC has made the same recommendation.

“It takes very little time, it takes very little money but it’s an effort that’s just tremendous in saving lives or injuries to your loved ones,” said the CPSC’s Joe Martyak.

IKEA customers can also request a refund if they purchased a chest or dresser involved in the recall. The company still sells the dressers, albeit with a clear warning about the tipping risk.