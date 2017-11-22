164 Million People Expected To Shop Thanksgiving Weekend, NRF Says

By Giovanna Maselli
Black Friday, National Retail Federation, Shopping, Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Planning on shopping this Thanksgiving weekend? So are more than 164 million other people.

That’s about 69% of Americans going out to shop or doing it online from Thanksgiving Thursday to Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation survey released this week.

“Consumers will benefit from competitive promotions both in stores and online lasting the course of the weekend, allowing them to find the best gifts at the lowest prices,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.

It’s no surprise that most shoppers are expected on Black Friday – about 115 million of them. The second busiest day is Saturday with about 71 million shoppers expected to hit the stores.

While some will take to the mall, about 31% said they will refrain from shopping this weekend.

The federation surveyed about 7,439 people, between Oct. 31 to November 7th,  about their shopping plans for this weekend. The survey has a margin of error of +- 1.2 percent.

