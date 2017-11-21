Police Search For Suspects Connected To Wynwood Robbery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are searching for suspects connected to an armed robbery in the Wynwood area of Miami.

Chopper 4 was over the scene Tuesday around noon near I-95 southbound where we’re told the suspects bailed out of a vehicle.

At last check, a couple of lanes on I-95 were shut down while police investigated the area.

They said the suspects also struck a vehicle in the area.

Police have set up a perimeter as they search for them.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

