Police Search For Suspects Connected To Wynwood Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are searching for suspects connected to an armed robbery in the Wynwood area of Miami.
Chopper 4 was over the scene Tuesday around noon near I-95 southbound where we’re told the suspects bailed out of a vehicle.
At last check, a couple of lanes on I-95 were shut down while police investigated the area.
They said the suspects also struck a vehicle in the area.
Police have set up a perimeter as they search for them.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.