Crash Ending For Morning Chase In West Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A chase through West Miami ended in a crash and with two people in custody Tuesday morning.
The chase began when police got a call about a burglary at 63rd Avenue and 13th Street, according to West Miami Police Chief Nelson Andreu.
Officers found the suspects and chased them through West Miami until the suspects crashed just off the Palmetto Expressway near SW 77th Avenue and SW 4th Street.
Chopper 4 was over the scene around 9 a.m. where you could see a vehicle had slammed into a portion of a wall.
Officers have taken two men into custody in connection to the burglary and crash.
Police said the two men were in a car that had been reported stolen.
