The Eagles Bring New Tour To South Florida In 2018

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — GRAMMY Award winning rock band, The Eagles, are coming to South Florida!

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey plan to perform two concerts in Florida in 2018.

The tour is coming Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on April 21st. The other Florida show is at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on April 14th.eagles miami facebook investorthumbnail newsfeedimage 1200x628 static The Eagles Bring New Tour To South Florida In 2018

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will also take part in the Florida shows along with Denver and Minneapolis.

 

 

James Taylor & His All-Star Band take part in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia; and Chris Stapleton joins the tour in Dallas, Texas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Dec. 2. American Express card members may buy tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 28.

For complete ticket information, visit Eagles.com.

The Eagles are one of the most influential and commercially successful American rock bands of all time. They’ve sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have scored six #1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times. The band has been awarded six GRAMMY® Awards. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

 

Eagles 2018 itinerary:

  • Wed Mar 14                        Chicago, IL                          United Center
  • Fri Mar 23                           Nashville, TN                     Bridgestone Arena
  • Sat Apr 14                          Orlando, FL                          Camping World Stadium
  • Sat Apr 21                          Miami, FL                             Hard Rock Stadium
  • Thu May 10                        Vancouver, BC                     Rogers Arena
  • Sat Jun 23                          Arlington, TX                       AT&T Stadium
  • Thu Jun 28                         Denver, CO                          Coors Field
  • Sat Jun 30                          Minneapolis, MN                Target Field
  • Sun Jul 15                          Toronto, ON                         Air Canada Center
  • Fri Jul 20                            Boston, MA                          TD Garden
  • Thu Jul 26                          Washington, DC                  Nationals Park
  • Sat Jul 28                           Philadelphia, PA                  Citizens Bank Park
