SAP How To

Welcome bi-lingual friends! Ever wish you could watch your favorite comedies in Spanish? Now you can!
Shows like The Big Bang Theory, 2 Broke Girls, Family Guy and so much more are available in English or Spanish and it’s so easy!
Simply grab your remote and look for the SAP or MTS button and select Spanish.
If you can’t find the button, just check out the options below to enable SAP on your TV.
———
¡Bienvenido amigos bilingües!
¿Alguna vez a deseado ver sus comedias favoritas en español?
¡Ahora usted puede!
¡Shows como The Big Bang Theory, 2 Broke Girls, Family Guy y mucho más!
Disponible en inglés o español!
¿Cómo? ¡Es fácil!
¡Simplemente tome su control remoto y busque el botón SAP o MTS y seleccione español!
No encuentras el botón?
No se preocupe, consulte las opciones a continuación para habilitar SAP en su televisor
|ENGLISH
|To change the Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) language:
Option 1
1. Press the SAP or MTS button on your remote control
2. Select Spanish
Option 2
1. Press the Menu button on your remote control
2. Select Settings
3. Select System
4. Select Language
5. Select Audio Language
6. Choose Spanish Preferred
Option 3
1. Press the Menu Bottom on your remote control
2. Select Sound
3. Select Alternative Audio
4. Select Spanish
|SPANISH
| Para cambiar el idioma de Programación Secundaria de Audio (SAP):
Opción 1
1. Presione el botón SAP o MTS en su control remoto
2. Seleccione español
Opción 2
1. Presione el botón Menú en su control remoto
2. Seleccione Configuraciones
3. Seleccione Sistema
4. Seleccione el idioma
5. Seleccione el idioma de audio
6. Elige español preferido
Opción 3
1. Presione el botón de Menu en su control remoto.
2. Seleccione Sonido
3. Seleccione Audio Alternativo
4. Seleccione español