Safety Group Ranks 13 Booster Seats As “Best Bets”

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is out with its list of the best booster seats for keeping children safe inside vehicles.

Their crash tests show how unrestrained children can become projectiles, even in a low-speed collision. They also found that kids wearing only seatbelts can also be seriously hurt if the belt doesn’t fit properly.

“We know that kids that are age 4 to 8 are 45 percent less likely to be injured in a child booster seat than in a seat belt alone,” said IIHS Senior Research Engineer Jessica Jermakian.

Thirteen out of 16 new booster seat models sold in 2017 have earned the IIHS’s highest rating.

“A “best bet” booster will provide good belt fit for a typical child 4 to 8 years old in almost any vehicle,” said Jermakian.

The Cosco Finale and the backless Chicco GoFit, along with the Maxi-Cosi RodiFix and Diono Monterey XT booster seats are among those awarded the top rating.

“What we’re looking for is for the shoulder belt to be positioned at the center of the shoulder so it’s not falling off the shoulder or riding up the center of the neck. On the lap belt, we’re looking for it to be low across the hips,” said Jermakian.

Three other seats; the Harmony Folding Travel booster, the Kiddy Cruiser 3 and the Ride Safer Delighter were rated “check fit”.

“A check fit booster means the booster seat will provide good belt fit for some kids in some vehicles,” said Jermakian.

The 2017 best bet booster seats range in price from about $40 to $250.

The IIHS recommends children use booster seats until safety belts fit properly. That means some kids will be safer in booster seats until they’re as old as 12.

Only one booster seat – the Safety 1st Summit 65 – was rated “Not Recommended.” Parents can get more information about the booster seat ratings HERE.