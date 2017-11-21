Police Release Sketch Of Wanted Rapist

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police have released the sketch of a wanted rapist who attacked his victim while she was sitting inside a friend’s car in Southwest Miami-Dade.
According to investigators, the victim was in a car in a parking lot at SW 72nd Street and 157th Avenue on November 16th at 5:30am.
The man suddenly entered the vehicle and stated in Spanish, “they abandoned you.” He then moved the victim to the back seat where he raped her.
The suspect got away in a blue vehicle.
He’s described as a Mulato male, in his 30s, short black curly hair and clean shaven. He’s between 5’10 – 6’0, last seen wearing blue shirt with white letters and blue shorts.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”
Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.