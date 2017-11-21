President Trump Is Coming To Town With Return To Mar-A-Lago

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — President Trump is coming to town. The President and his family are spending Thanksgiving in the so-called winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.
It’s a family tradition nd something the Trump’s have done long before he became President.
A Federal Aviation Administration notice advises that Trump will be in the area Nov. 21-26.
He’s expected to arrive in Palm Beach around 5:35pm Tuesday.
Meantime, protestors are outside Mar-a-Lago, angry and upset about his decision to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. The end of TPS could force tens of thousands of Haitian immigrants to leave the U.S. by the summer of 2019.
TPS is an immigration status that protects people from deportation and authorizes them to work in the US if they come from countries experiencing dire conditions. In the case of Haiti, it received TPS designation in 2010 after an earthquake devastated the island.