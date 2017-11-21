Miami Voters To Choose Between Controversial Figure, Newcomer For Commissioner

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for a runoff between one of Miami’s most controversial political figures and a newcomer with some old ties.

The runoff for the Miami District 3 commissioner’s seat is between former mayor and commissioner Joe Carollo and newcomer Alfonso “Alfie” Leon.

County Commissioner Xavier Suarez, a former Miami mayor himself, has been supporting Leon, according to our news partners at the Miami Herald.

“I’m not beholdin’ to anybody but my neighbors. I’m only beholdin’ to my neighbors. I’ve knocked twenty thousand doors and I know what they care about,” said Leon while campaigning last week.

His opponent Carollo is credited with getting the city out of a financial meltdown as mayor, a city again facing financial strain.

“After sixteen years, this November, that I’ve been out of elected office, I see the Miami we have now is not the Miami I left,” said Carollo last week.

Carollo is known for some odd behavior, calling political enemies communists. Just last week, he said Leon voted improperly in past elections due to the fact that he was registered to vote in a place that was not where he lived. Carollo said Leon is a “corrupt” candidate and has “no respect for the law and a disregard for the democratic process.”

Leon replied to that with a statement saying in part, “Loco Joe is at it again. Every election sees Crazy Joe hold an eleventh-hour news conference with false allegations. Like almost every student in this country, I remained registered to vote at my dad’s home.”

Carollo was also charged with domestic violence when his then-wife accused him of throwing a tea box at her.

It was ugly, years later when Carollo was fired.

“There was an ambush being planned,” said Carollo the night he was fired.

“I’m going to listen to my neighbors. I’m going to listen to the community, and I’m not going to have arguments. I’m going to have discussions,” said Leon last week.

Carollo’s longtime foe, Comissioner Xavier Suarez had been helping Leon raise money and campaign for Tuesday’s runoff since the 32-year-old attorney came in second to Carollo in the general election earlier this month.

“Xavier Suarez is our county commissioner, and if we’re going to do things for our city, we have to work with the county commission,” said Leon.

Suarez, who is the father of the now Mayor Francis Suarez, has not been shy about his distaste for Carollo, telling a reporter that his distaste for him goes back to 1987.

That’s when the two men were political opponents.

Xavier Suarez beat Carollo in the 1997 mayor’s race only to have a judge overturn the results due to evidence of absentee ballot fraud.

A judge later found Xavier Suarez had not been aware of the illegal activity.

But Carollo says the grapes are still sour.

“I won that election. Get over it,” said Carollo.

Miami’s new mayor isn’t taking sides in the commission runoff.

“I know that with a new mayor and a commission that wants to move forward, we can’t look back,” said Leon.

“I want to make sure that I come back and give Miami the stability that it needs,” said Carollo.

Newcomer Leon knows victory for him will mean getting most of those who voted for other candidates in the first race to vote for him over the more colorful and recognizable Carollo next week.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Click here for a full list of Miami runoff election voting precincts. If you don’t know what precinct to vote in, click here to find out.