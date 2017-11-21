Miami, Palm Beach Protests Over Trump Admin. Ending Haitian TPS

Filed Under: Haiti, Haitian, Local TV, TPS

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Trump administration’s decision to end a program that granted “temporary protected status” to nearly 50-thousand Haitians has been met with outrage and anger.

The President and the First Family are scheduled to fly to Palm Beach County on Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort.

When they arrive Tuesday afternoon, they will be met by angry protestors.

A coalition of labor groups and partner organizations are taking the fight to save TPS directly to his vacation. Holding signs and chanting just outside the resort’s grounds, they want to remind the President that TPS holders have deep roots in their communities, are a backbone to the Floridian economy, and have built beautiful families which including American born children they will be separated from if they are deported.

Temporary protected status was established in 2010 after Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake. The Department of Homeland Security said since then, conditions in Haiti have improved significantly and they will only give those with TPS one last extension, through July 2019, to prepare to return home.

Immigration advocates say now is not the time to take away the protection.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho joined by School Board members and faith-based leaders Tuesday morning in their call for the continuation of TPS.

Haitian community activists, Miami advocates, and TPS holders will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss Florida-specific impacts and consequences of the revocation of TPS for Haitians living in Florida.

Florida lawmakers were quick to weigh in on the administration’s decision.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart and Congresswoman Ileana Ros Lehtinen both tweeted out their opposition saying Haiti is not prepared to take back TPS recipient under these difficult and harsh conditions.

Senator Bill Nelson issued a statement that read in part….”This decision by DHS is unconscionable. And I am strongly urging the administration to reconsider.”

