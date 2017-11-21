Miami Hurricanes Move Up To No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes have jumped over the Clemson Tigers for the No. 2 spot in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.
Miami (10-0, 7-0 ACC) defeated conference rival Virginia 44-28 on Saturday to remain undefeated and in control of their own destiny as the postseason nears.
The Hurricanes have now won 15 consecutive games dating back to last season, the longest current streak in the nation.
The Canes were already No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll and Amway Coaches Poll.
Miami finishes off its regular season schedule on Friday when they face the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-7, 2-5 ACC) at noon from Heinz Field.
Eight days after Miami battles Pittsburgh, the Canes will head to Charlotte to face No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2nd.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma stayed in their respective spots.