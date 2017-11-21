Man Sentenced To 12 Years For Leaving Scene Of Deadly Bicycle Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man who hit a bicyclist and left him to die has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Paul Maida, 33, was sentenced Monday. He was convicted last July of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, driving with a suspended license and filing a false report. He was acquitted of a DUI manslaughter charge.
George Morreale, 65, was riding his bike on a Boca Raton street in April 2014 when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck.
Maida had tried to blame his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Bianca Fichtel. She had initially been charged but later turned emails over to prosecutors that pointed to Maida driving at the time of the crash.
