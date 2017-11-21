Doral Academy Advances To Round 3 With Stunning Win

When the 2017 high school football season began, Jase Stewart looked over his Doral Academy roster and felt that winning the district title was a reality. The victory, which showcased the talent that this young team has, was something that nobody expected – but the Firebirds. This is a team that has won 10 games and is getting better each week.

“We are around these young men every day and know what they are capable of,” Stewart said. “This is really a program on the rise – with the education and athletics – I think people will be surprised at how this school becomes a household word.”

Senior quarterback Miles Hayes rallied the team, which had fallen behind late, 5-3, but that’s when the gifted freshman kicker, who is regarded as one of the best in Florida, went to work and booted the game winner.

While national power St. Thomas Aquinas may have an edge this week in the Region Finals in Fort Lauderdale, Stewart understands that things change quickly, and with the kind of talent he has on the roster – and the student/athletes coming aboard next year – this may not be a slam dunk anymore.

With that late win over Dwyer, the Firebirds join Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central, Hialeah Champagnat, Plantation, Davie Nova, Miami Christopher Columbus, Plantation American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale University School, Miramar and Western as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.

