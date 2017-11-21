Boys & Girls Club Opens Christmas Club City Center

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holidays are just around the corner and to get into the spirit of things the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade has officially opened its Christmas Club City Center.
The organization has been selling Christmas trees and customized wreaths for more than 40 years from their location off U.S. 1 and SW32nd Avenue.
The afterschool program hosts children of all ages where they play their favorite games and sports. It’s mandatory, however, that they get their homework done before they head home.
Joaquin, Alvarado, a counselor and a mentor, has been working with the students for more than 10 years.
“I like helping the kids out, helping the community out. Make sure they stay off the streets, keep them safe, and to help them keep their dreams alive,” said Alvarado who had a fan in Nicole Gallego.
“He basically shows us how to be good people,” she said. “He helps us with everything, school work and that. I’ve been coming here for two years, I’ve really learned a lot.”
The Boys & Girls Club is open every day from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and until 8 p.m. for teens. They serve up to 450 students every day.
One hundred percent of the Christmas tree sales will go toward funding the program.