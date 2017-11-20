Be Thankful For Designated Drivers This Holiday Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — From 2012 to 2016, more than 800 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period. That makes it the deadliest holiday to be on the road – especially Wednesday night, commonly referred to as Thanksgiving Eve. AAA and Budweiser want to make the holiday weekend safer by asking all motorists to plan ahead if they are celebrating with alcohol. That means choosing a Designated Driver, staying where they are celebrating, or arranging for another form of safe transportation.
For those that did not plan ahead and need the Tow To Go program, it is available Wednesday, November 22nd through 6:00 am Sunday morning, November 26th.
The Tow To Go program offers a confidential ride home and tow – both free of charge. AAA will then safely transport driver and vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.
You don’t even have to be a AAA member.
“Everyone deserves to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday safely,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director of Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director for the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation. “If you or your loved ones will be celebrating with alcohol, please plan ahead for a safe ride home.”
Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 24,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.
It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume.
The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
Important Tow To Go Guidelines:
- It’s a confidential local ride within a 10-mile radius to a safe location
- You can’t make an appointment to use the Tow to Go service, it is designed to be used as a last resort so have a designated driver before you have your first drink.
- If a person is too intoxicated to be safely transported in a tow truck, AAA may need to contact law enforcement to assist with getting the intoxicated individual a safe ride home.
- The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home.