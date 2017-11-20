Famed ‘Stickman’ Brings Unique Art Installation To Pinecrest Gardens

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PINECREST (CBSMiami) – A South Florida landmark is now home to a magnificent new work of art created by world-renowned sculptor Patrick Dougherty. Dougherty has taken 30-thousand pounds of willow tree saplings and he’s twisted and turned them into whimsical, whirling shapes.
This unique art installation is located at Pinecrest Gardens, the original home to Miami’s ‘Parrot Jungle.’
Dougherty has spent the last 19 days creating this botanical attraction, branch-by-branch and twig by twig, just in time for Art Miami and Art Basel.
Among many accomplishments, Dougherty, who has had his work exhibited at the Smithsonian Institution, selected Pinecrest Gardens to serve as his stage and inspiration.
Over the course of 30 years, Dougherty has built more than 250 sculptures that dot four continents and that have graced some of the most prestigious museums and galleries around the world.
Since constructing the Whatchamacallit exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History in 2000, the distinguished artist received the nickname, Stickman, which continues to ‘stick’ to this day.
On Thursday, November 30, the public is invited to attend the reveal ceremony and opening arts party for the art installation.
As part of the opening night festivities, guests also can enjoy exhibitions by the park’s first-ever, artist-in-residence, Xavier Cortada, and hARTvest Project founder, Carola Bravo.
Cortaga is an acclaimed environmental artist and Bravo is a Venezuelan visual and video artist.