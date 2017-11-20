Prominent Alabama Papers Endorse Roy Moore’s Opponent

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MONTGOMERY, AL (CBSMiami) – Support continues to build both for and against controversial Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.
While some in his community say they still stand behind him, a few prominent newspapers are now recommending voters side with Moore’s Democratic opponent.
On Sunday, three major Alabama newspapers ran front-page endorsements for Democrat Doug Jones. The Alabama Media Group, which owns the three papers, wrote that the allegations again Moore, “illustrate a pattern of a man in his 30s courting and preying on young women and girls.”
Moore is accused of making unwanted sexual advances to women, many of whom were in their teens while Moore was in his 30s. Tina Johnson says she had a run-in with Moore in the 90s at his law office.
“We got up to leave and he grabbed me from behind. On my buttock,” she said.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle hit the Sunday morning political shows, urging Moore to drop out of the race.
“You’ve seen people across the board, Ted Cruz, Mike Lee withdraw their support, say he should step aside. I still hope he will do that and do the right thing,” said Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-VA
Moore maintains his innocence. Outside his church on Sunday, members said they still supported Moore.
“He’s a fine fellow. I hear all this stuff about him, it’s amazing, we live in the community and we don’t hear anything,” said Earl Jones.
While the White House insists President Donald Trump remains “concerned” about the allegations about Moore, the president, himself, has yet to publically weigh in on the race.
The special election takes place December 12th.