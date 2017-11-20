Woman Arrested In Death Of Man Found In Burning Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Deputies arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a man found dead in a burning car at a North Lauderdale park.
Investigators say Rougiena Deriveire was arrested for her alleged involvement in the death of 27-year-old Darren Butler.
She is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
Broward Sheriff’s deputies said Butler’s body was found inside the burning car at Bicentennial Park last week.
A search of public records shows Butler was arrested back in May 2016 in Fort Lauderdale on a charge of carrying a weapon in the open. He bonded out a day later.
Neighbors said around the time of the car fire, they heard what they thought were shots being fired.
Deputies say the investigation continues.
Anyone with more information is urged to call Homicide Detective Kevin Forsberg at 954-421-4200.
If you want to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.