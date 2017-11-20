Mother Testifies Against Son On Trial For Double Murder Of Wilton Manors Couple

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – Some of the most damning testimony in the double murder trial of Peter Avsenew came from his own mother.

Jeanne Avsenew is the woman who turned him in to police

Her son is accused of murdering Wilton Manors couple Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell around Christmas time in 2010, then stealing their SUV and charging up their credit cards.

Days after the murder, Peter Avensew turned up unexpectedly at his mother’s home in Central Florida.

“He said he had done something and needed to get away for six months and everything would be all right,” said Jeanne Avsenew, who testified on video.

Jeanne Avsenew said her son asked her to help him dump the couple’s car that he initially said he borrowed.

“I said, ‘Is the car stolen? You told me it wasn’t stolen, that your friend gave you this car.’ He said, ‘I lied!'” she recalled.

She went on to say, “I told him he was making me an accessory to whatever he had done. He just laughed and said, ‘Don’t worry about it!'”

Jeanne Avsenew told investigators she obviously knew something was wrong, noting that her son had been checking the computer frequently.

When she was finally able to see what he was looking at – she was shocked.

“There was a thing Peter was person of interest in slaying in Wilton manors,” she said.

When the prosecutor asked what she saw on the computer she said, “I saw Peter’s picture, the Saturn in the background in front of house, it said they were looking for Peter Avsenew as person of interest.”

Jeanne Avsenew said after seeing that she got out of the house quickly, racing over to a friend’s home.

“I told her what was going on and what I had seen on the computer and she said the only thing I could do was call the police,” she said.

“And did you do then?” asked the prosecutor.

“I called 911,” she said.

Testimony continues Monday.

If convicted, Peter Avsenew could face the death penalty.