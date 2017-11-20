Miami Hurricanes TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER: Pittsburgh Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — The 3rd Ranked Miami Hurricanes remained undefeated over the weekend, coming from behind to beat Virginia 44-28 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Canes stay very much in the College Football Playoff picture, now at 10-0.

And Saturday’s win proved to be another busy day for the famed “turnover chain.” The chain is awarded on the sideline to any Miami player who intercepts a pass or recovers a fumble.

“People have their different ways to celebrate a turnover… we just got the best one”. -Coach Mark Richt #TurnoverChain pic.twitter.com/YoiD7ESTZA — Turnover Chain (@TurnoverChain) November 14, 2017

Turnover chain history was made against Virginia, as an offensive player put on the chain for the first time. Running back Travis Homer, who also plays on special teams, recovered a fumble on a botched Virginia punt return. Surely, Homer’s heroics will provide inspiration for any offensive player who had given up their hopes and dreams of dawning the chain.

Plus, the race for the top spot remains dead even. Michael Jackson recovered a first quarter fumble for his team leading 5th takeaway, pulling past Jaquan Johnson. Then, in the third quarter, Johnson answered with an interception for a touchdown to reclaim a share of the team lead.

Updated TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER:

Jaquan Johnson: 5 (four interceptions, one fumble recovery)

Michael Jackson: 5 (four interceptions, one fumble recovery)

Sheldrick Redwine: 3 (two interceptions, one fumble recovery)

Malek Young: 2 ( two interceptions)

Jonathan Garvin: 2 (two fumble recoveries)

Travis Homer: 1 (fumble recovery)

Trajan Bandy: 1 (one interception)

Michael Pinckney: 1 (interception)

Dee Delaney: 1 (interception)

Charles Perry: 1 (interception)

Pat Bethel: 1 (fumble recovery)

RJ McIntosh: 1 (fumble recovery)

Shaq Quarterman: 1 (fumble recovery)

Ryan Fines: 1 (fumble recovery)

Important note: Excellence is often imitated, and usually imitated poorly. Our staff here at the TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER was outraged to see the clueless Oregon Ducks attempting to copy Miami’s genius.

Oregon has created their own turnover chain, and it’s not pretty.

Be warned, as the image below could be laughter inducing. Do not view while driving or operating heavy machinery.

If only Akili Smith had been hooked up to a polygraph while constructing such a ridiculous tweet.

Rodger Sherman had a far more coherent thought on the matter.