In The Recruiting Huddle: Thomas Willis – Monsignor Pace

PLAYER: Thomas Willis

POSITION: LB/FB

SCHOOL: Miami Monsignor Pace

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: With all the advantages the state of Florida has when it comes to producing high school football prospects, there are still a number of quality athletes who slip through the cracks. In most states when you have a two-way standout with tremendous grades and a leadership quality – and you are just a junior – it is a given that the word “superstar” would follow. But for this impressive football talent, who can play this game against anyone – as a linebacker and fullback, there are very few banging down the doors. This is indeed a throwback football player who does it on the field and in the classroom. Watch him play and it is a no-brainer. This is the real deal, and head coach Joe Zaccheo and the Spartans have him for another year.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6416257/thomas-willis