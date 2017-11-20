Gables Murder Suspect Due For Court Appearance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A man who reportedly ran over and killed a hotel employee outside the Courtyard by Marriott in Coral Gables over the weekend is scheduled to go before a judge Monday afternoon.
Edward William Reid, 40, was originally supposed to be in the morning bond court session, but he refused to go. The judge has ordered the corrections department to make sure he’s there for the afternoon session.
Reid is accused of hitting Eladio Rodriguez, 62, who tried to stop him from stealing a company van outside the hotel.
Police say Rodriguez was driving the company van Saturday afternoon and left it unattended outside the hotel on South LeJeune Road.
That’s when Reid got behind the wheel and accelerated, according to police.
Rodriguez tried to stop him but was run over.
He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries. Rodriguez was a husband and father of three, his youngest son is 19 years old. He was married for 20 years to his wife and were saving to buy a home.
The van was recovered a few blocks away after crashing into several vehicles.
Reid was taken into custody and faces numerous charges including 1st-degree murder, carjacking and three counts of kidnapping.