Caught On Cam: Prop Plane Crash Lands On Busy Clearwater Road

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBSMiami) – Newly released dashcam video shows the moment a small propeller plane crashed in Clearwater.
It was 10:20 a.m. Sunday when the aircraft started to go down.
Video from two different angles showed the prop plane was just feet away from a busy street before it crashed.
“It sounded like all of our plates in our kitchen just fell over,” said one neighbor, who lives near where the plane crashed. “We were thinking of, ‘What if it hit us?'”
The two people onboard escaped serious injuries.
Keene Road, where the plane went down, was closed for hours during the investigation.
No word on what caused the crash.