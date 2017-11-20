12-Year-Old Boy Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Car In Margate

MARGATE (CBSMiami) – A 12-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday afternoon.

Chopper4 was over the scene at SW 50th Avenue in Margate.

CBS4 was told the boy is conscious, but his injuries are severe enough that he was just taken by air rescue to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said the driver of the car did remain at the scene.

Police also said four people, including three officers, had to lift the car off the boy.

CBS4’s Carey Codd is headed to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

